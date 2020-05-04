Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Meet our Dog of the Week, Elvis! Elvis is a 2-year-old HANDSOME man. He LOVES his ball more than anything in the world but he definitely has room in his heart for you too! 

Poor Elvis came to us as a stray, so we don’t know what his previous life was like but we know his future is bright!
We sent Elvis to foster care to get some TLC and learn what it means to be loved and in a warm house.
Elvis is looking for a home without children and without any other dogs. If Elvis is a good match for you, we would be happy to arrange a time for him to come in for a meet!
Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. If you would like more information on this sweet girl, please give us a call at  732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org
Hi, friends! My name is Leaf. I’ve become a favorite among the MCSPCA staff. I’m a friendly little old man who loves to sunbathe and take naps. I was found as a stray by a really nice lady who brought me to the shelter so I could find my forever family. I am approximately 12 years young.

The medical staff at the MCSPCA have been taking excellent care of me. You see, I occasionally get constipated. When I first arrived at the shelter, it happened a lot. But now that we’ve figured out an excellent combination of meds I take every day, I am pooping like a champ!! :)

I will need to stay on these meds for life to make sure everything keeps moving smoothly! I take my meds like a champ, so it’s easy peasy (plus the meds are cheap)!

If you give me a home and a family to call my very own, I will give you endless snuggles, purrs and love. I think you’ll really love having me around.

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. If you would like more information on this sweet girl, please give us a call at  732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org