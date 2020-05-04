Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Meet our Dog of the Week, Elvis! Elvis is a 2-year-old HANDSOME man. He LOVES his ball more than anything in the world but he definitely has room in his heart for you too!

Poor Elvis came to us as a stray, so we don’t know what his previous life was like but we know his future is bright!

We sent Elvis to foster care to get some TLC and learn what it means to be loved and in a warm house.

Elvis is looking for a home without children and without any other dogs. If Elvis is a good match for you, we would be happy to arrange a time for him to come in for a meet!

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. If you would like more information on this sweet girl, please give us a call at 732-542-5962 . Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

Hi, friends! My name is Leaf. I’ve become a favorite among the MCSPCA staff. I’m a friendly little old man who loves to sunbathe and take naps. I was found as a stray by a really nice lady who brought me to the shelter so I could find my forever family. I am approximately 12 years young.