Mayor John Pallone asks MMC CEO Eric Carney COVID-19 questions

“The staff is amazing,” Eric Carney President & CEO at Monmouth Medical Center said about his employees at hospital during an interview by Long Branch Mayor John Pallone. He said that they are following protocol as per COVID-19 and that safety is their first priority.

“The staff are doing everything possible to care for patients,” he said. “They are so caring and compassionate in every way.” He said that the staff is not only taking care of patients but they are helping each other. “They are the true heroes.”

Pallone said that one of the positives is a compassionate concern and care people are showing for their neighbors friends and other families.

Carney agreed that the compassion they’ve seen from the community is overwhelming. He said they have received thousands of meals mask artwork and protective equipment and letters

“Have we flattened the curve in Long Branch?” Pallone asked.

Carney said that they have seen a decline but are watching what’s been going on in the county over the past week. “New cases are at 16% increase and that’s a good sign,” he said. ” A month ago it was at 100% and that’s a significant decline.” He added that at the hospital the number of new patients coming to the emergency room is also declining.

He said that while COVID-19 still is active in the community, all the work that’s being done with social distancing and universal masking there is a slowing down.

He said that Monmouth Medical Center does not have any issues with lack of ventilators, Monmouth Medical has plenty.

“How many non-Covid-related emergency patients have you had?”

Carney said that they still see a significant number of patients from the community. “Over the last eight weeks we have delivered thousands of babies, done hundreds of surgeries and seen tens of thousands outpatient visits,” he said. “ We can provide medically necessary care to the community.” He said that if you need to be seen at the emergency room don’t put it off. “Covid patients are in separate units, we make sure everybody who comes to the hospital is safe.”

“Where can you go to get tested?”

Right now people can go to Monmouth Medical Center if they are systematic with a cough, fever or congestion and you get results in an hour.

You can still go to PNC Arts Center which is a major site for testing systematic people.

“What is the current visitation policy at the hospital?”

Visiting is allowed to the natal, labor, delivery and NICU. In an end of life issue a family member can Come in to visit a loved one. All visitors are screened.

“When will non-emergency surgery be back to a regular schedule?”

“We’ve been opening up more and more emergency services for medically necessary surgeries,” Carney said.