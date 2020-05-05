Monmouth Medical Center Partnering with Monmouth University on Spring Blood Drive

Long Branch – Monmouth Medical Center is partnering with Monmouth University for a community blood and platelet drive on Tuesday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, May 27, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Rebecca Stafford Student Center, Anacon Hall, second floor on the university’s West Long Branch campus.

As an unintended consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the blood supply has been negatively impacted. As the community begins to adapt to “the new normal,” help is needed to build a safe and robust supply of blood for patients.

“Every day people need blood for ongoing medical care or for unexpected emergencies, and it’s important for the community to understand that despite all the restrictions that have resulted from our COVID-19 response, we continue to deliver medically necessary surgery and care,” said Monmouth Medical Center President and CEO. “Donating blood and platelets helps to ensure a sustained and secure supply for hospital patients in need. It is a simple, selfless act that takes less than an hour and helps save the lives of those in our community.”

“Monmouth University and Monmouth Medical Center are important partners in helping to support the educational and health needs of our community,” said Mary Anne Nagy, Vice President for Student Life and Leadership Engagement at Monmouth University. “The recent COVID-19 crisis has greatly impacted our community especially with regard to the need for life-saving blood donations. We are thrilled to be able to help our partner hospital in conducting a blood and platelet drive to replenish the blood supply and further enhance the health and well-being of our community.”

All donors are requested to wear a mask or cloth face covering. The health and safety of donors is a top priority, and social distancing and additional disinfecting guidelines are in place at all blood drives.

Appointments can be made by calling 732-235-8100, ext. 221 or 248. Please bring photo identification and be sure to eat and drink prior to donating. Medical eligibility questions should be referred to 732-235-8100, ext. 221 or 248. All donors will receive a T-shirt and be entered into a raffle drawing to win a $50 gift card. Platelet donors will also be given a $10 gift card.