Three Ocean Township men arrest after drug raid

Photos by Walter O’Neill

Ocean Township – On May 4, the residents of Appleby Drive in the Wanamassa section of the township were surprised by a large amount of police activity just after 1:00 p.m. According to Detective Sergeant Matthew Jackiewicz of the township police department a narcotics investigation and search warrant was conducted.

It was a multi-agency operation as officers from the township police department along with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit and members of the Department of Homeland Security carried out the raid. Law enforcement officers involved in the early afternoon search were Detectives Jesse Orbach, Chris Brady, Steve Walker, Officers Christopher Clune and Jacob Sopko, Detective Sergeants Paul Flammia and Matthew Jackiewicz of the Township of Ocean Police Department along with Monmouth County Sheriff’s K9 Officer Kurt Kroeper and his partner Gunner with unidentified members of the Department of Homeland Security.

The search warrant was a result of an ongoing investigation by members of the Township of Ocean Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Department of Homeland Security.

Three township men were taken into custody following the raid. The accused, according to police are Patrick Bosak, 49, Christopher Rowden 35, and Anthony Minichini 29. The search of their residence resulted in narcotics, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency associated with drug sales all being confiscated.

All three men were charged with possession with the intent to distribute (methamphetamine, ecstasy (MDMA), marijuana, and other Prescription Legend Drugs), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needles, and possession with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park. Bosak, Rowden and Minichini were released on criminal summonses, pending a future court appearance.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.