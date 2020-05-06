Chef David Burke Launches ‘Name Your Price Weddings’

Chef David Burke known for his creative, innovative and gutsy solutions to challenging situations – as seen on season five of Bravo’s Top Chef Masters – has done it again with his “Name Your Price Weddings” campaign available at his three New Jersey restaurants all situated on iconic breathtaking locations, and at his eponymous David Burke Tavern in New York City. It is the perfect remedy for:

brides and grooms whose incomes were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic;

to jump start Chef Burke’s private dining business after being shuttered due to state mandates;

to help employees get back on his payroll.

“In order to start our engines, we need gas in our tanks,” said Burke. “And I believe in the power of love. Couples’ plans have been devastated too. Our vendors, who like the restaurant business, were adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, are willing to work with us. There is nothing like a wedding to infuse our communities with hope and love, and we all need that now. So, no reasonable offer will be refused. And, if the bride and groom have a super tight budget and a creative, non-traditional approach, bring it on!”

Burke added, “Naturally we will operate within the state and national guidelines and your guess is as good as mine when the date for reopening will be, but it stands to reasoning that the closer your event takes place to the reopening the more flexible we can be.”

So:

Love the Jersey Shore? Then DRIFTHOUSE by David Burke literally steps from the ocean is the site for you. Your ceremony on the beach, then steps away your reception in the entire full-service restaurant with stunning ocean and sunset views and walls decorated with original contemporary works of art;

Are you a history or sports buff? Then David Burke Orange Lawn is it. The restaurant with an elegant ballroom and chandeliers is located in the totally renovated, century-old clubhouse on the property with soaring mature trees and manicured lawns at the second oldest tennis club in the United States;

Or is trendy clubbing your style? Hip and spectacular Ventanas at The Modern is for you. Dance the night away in this striking, modern restaurant nestled between one of the World’s tallest twin tower projects.

Nothing else but a New York City wedding will do for you? The Upper East Side David Burke Tavern is your dream site.

Each of these unique and iconic sites guarantee a world-class event with the winning combinations of David Burke’s creative menus using prime ingredients reserved only for top chefs of Burke’s global stature and impeccable, yet friendly service. A wedding or other catered events will be certain to make you the happiest host ever, and your guests!

The weddings must be booked by June 30, 2020 for consumption by December 30, 2021, excluding major holidays. The offer is available for other celebrations as well.

The wedding offer could include –

Buyout of the ENTIRE restaurant

Top Shelf Spirits, Premium Wines and Craft Beer

Cocktail Hour: Passed canapés, buffet stations

Plated Sit-Down Dinner

Passed Desserts

“Or, if you are scraping by and your budget is really tight, use your imagination, get creative, that’s the power of love! Think outside the box, come up with an imaginative solution and talk to us, we are willing to entertain your ideas and your price! Innovation is always appreciated in our industry.”

Burke’s restaurants are currently closed to the public due to state mandates, most employees were furloughed. Drifthouse, Orange Lawn and Ventanas have been providing takeout with curbside pickup and delivery with restrictions.

About Chef David Burke

Widely known as a top contender on Bravo’s Top Chef Master that achievement simply scratches the surface of Chef David Burke’s many achievements. Dig a little deeper and you will see his rock star fame rests solidly on his mastery of the French technique, New World innovation, imagination and his, scrappy, never-quit attitude. And there is a tsunami of awards and credits to prove his culinary chops. Chef Burke, considered a leading pioneer in American cooking, was named Executive Chef of the legendary River Café at 26, an amazing feat in and of itself. Still, the accolades kept coming. A graduate of the CIA and student of the Ecole Lenotre Pastry School in France, Chef Burke earned a coveted three-star New York Times review while at the River Café. Then, Japan’s Nippon Award for Excellence, next the prestigious Meilleurs Ouvriers de France Diplome d’Honneur – Chef Burke is the only American to ever win this – thus cementing his reputation as a leading international chef. There’s more, lots more, like the Robert Mondavi Award of Excellence and two nominations for James Beard Best Chef New York City and he was inducted into the James Beard Foundation Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America.