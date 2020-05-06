OFFICER ADMITS SEXUAL CONTACT WITH INMATE AT JAIL

A Monmouth County corrections officer admitted he engaged in sexual contact with an inmate at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution last year, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Thomas J. Mauro, 42 of Beachwood, pleaded guilty today to fourth degree Criminal Sexual Contact before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Vincent N. Falcetano, Jr. Mauro admitted he had sexual contact with a female inmate at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution last year. Mauro is scheduled to appear before Judge Falcetano for sentencing on July 17, 2020.

“All law enforcement officers have a duty to maintain the public’s confidence that they are conducting themselves with honor and integrity. Corrections officers have the added responsibility of ensuring that those who are serving sentences for breaking the law are doing so in an environment that is safe and free from the abuse of authority demonstrated in this case,” Gramiccioni said.

The victim, a 31-year-old female inmate from Neptune City, was observed on April 27, 2019, entering a bathroom at the correctional facility reserved for the exclusive use of Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) staff. Moments later, Mauro followed her into the same bathroom. While in the bathroom, Mauro engaged in sexual contact with the inmate before they each exited the bathroom separately. The investigation revealed that Mauro and the woman had a prior relationship in 2013 while the woman was not an inmate at the facility.

“I’m proud of the corrections officers who tirelessly serve this agency. Any officer who violates their oath does a disservice to their fellow officers, the inmates and public, and will be held fully accountable for their conduct,” said Sheriff Shaun Golden.

As part of his plea agreement with this Office, Mauro faces a recommended sentence of probation with 180 days in jail. Mauro also agreed to permanently forfeit his ability to hold public office in the State of New Jersey.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the Office’s Professional Responsibilities and Bias Crime Unit.

Mauro is represented by Jeffrey Garrigan, Esq., of Jersey

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.