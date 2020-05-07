Our State of Mind by Robin Martin

Disparity after Disparity

Diaspora, If we have heard it once, we have heard it twice, we how heard it thrice. When the other parts of the U.S. gets Coronavirus we get it with a higher rate of death sentences. Overdramatic, no, until it hits your family or community, hearing about positive cases, hospice care in a matter of 48 hours it is not dramatic enough. Especially when family members are essential personnel on the front lines.

A who’s who of Democratic leaders attested to the alarming deficits in our healthcare system and response to the unrelenting cruelty of COVID-19. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. MI, is insisting on data from the Trump Administration. Klobuchar, a ranking member on the Rules Committee, spoke at a virtual town hall last week. She requested the White House to release data on the number of deaths by demographics. Primarily racial demographics. The data would probably reveal a racial disparity in access to care, benefits and poor outcomes.

While Governor JB Whitmer desperately needs multiple healthcare supplied to address increases in positive cases and deaths. Michigan needs testing kits, protective masks, ventilators, reagents for the tests, and the use of Federal resources to protect citizens. And as in every other major urban center, Detroit and Flint experience the highest rates of disproportionality. Flint’s Diaspora is only 14% of the total population, yet constitutes 40% of the COVID-19 deaths.

“…should not take a pandemic to reveal health disparities. Sustain an agenda to address these factors.” Sen. Klobuchar

Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta, is tackling the issue of reopening the city, before meeting Whitehouse standards for reopening. When asked what type of data is she has received, she replied that the numbers are rising. And in conjunction with the high numbers of asthma suffers, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes per capita, it is a major concern.

Bottoms has no authority to supersede Gov. Kemp, however, most Georgians disagree with his decision to reopen the state. Instead, he should focus on the less fortunate, small business owners such as barbers and stylists.

“Approach this by making a tough decision the way they were made before with compassion, courage, and empathy.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo urged the participants to demand principles of fairness and progress.”…must be a silver lining to this storm, we must make it so.”

