Pallone Announces Funding to Expand Coronavirus Testing at New Jersey Community Health Centers

Long Branch, NJ – Today, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) announced that 24 community health centers in New Jersey will receive over $11 million to expand coronavirus testing capacity. The funds will allow the community health centers to purchase personal protective equipment and tests, increase contact tracing, and expand walk-up or drive-thru testing.

“Testing is the one of the most important tools we have in our fight against the coronavirus. Community health centers are on the frontline of this public health crisis, and we must do everything we can to ensure they have the resources they need to conduct tests safely and effectively for everyone who needs one,” Congressman Pallone said. “This funding was established in the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act that Congress passed, which included $25 billion House Democrats successfully fought for to increase testing. We must continue to work to expand our testing capacity if we want to safely reopen the economy and fight the spread of the coronavirus.”

Five community health centers in New Jersey’s Sixth Congressional District will receive over $1.5 million:

Eric B. Chandler Health Center at Rutgers in New Brunswick: $345,949

Jewish Renaissance Foundation, Inc. in Perth Amboy: $112,129

Jewish Renaissance Medical Center in Perth Amboy: $455,134

Monmouth Family Health Center in Long Branch: $303,409

Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Community Health Center in Asbury Park: $312,424

The funding was included with Pallone’s help as part of a national allocation for testing at community health centers. It is distributed through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act that Congress passed in April and was signed into law.

A complete list of community health centers that received funding is available here.