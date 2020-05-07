Pallone Announces More than $11 Million in Aid for New Jersey Fishing Communities Impacted by Coronavirus Pandemic

Long Branch – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced more than $11 million in federal funding that will provide aid to commercial fishing businesses, charter and for-hire fishing businesses, aquaculture operations, processors, and other fishery-related businesses in New Jersey. Pallone, along with Congressman Andy Kim, recently led the New Jersey Congressional delegation in advocating for the fast and fair distribution of federal aid for fishing communities.

“New Jersey’s commercial and recreational fishing industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which is why I fought so hard to include robust funding in the CARES Act and have worked to ensure that funding is distributed quickly and fairly to those who need it most,” said Congressman Pallone. “The economic impacts of the pandemic have been felt deeply across our state and have been especially severe for the hardworking men and women who make our fishing industry so strong. This funding is a good start but more must be done to shore up New Jersey’s fishing communities and everyone struggling to weather this economic storm. My friends in the fishing industry and their families can count on my continued support.”

Congress included $300 million to support the fishing industry in the CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27. Congressmen Pallone and Kim led the New Jersey Congressional delegation in a letter to the Trump Administration demanding fair and fast distribution of the funds Congress included in the CARES Act. The letter is available here.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will distribute the $300 million, including the more than $11 million for New Jersey, to interstate marine fisheries commissions, which will then disburse funds to address fishery-related losses.

New Jersey’s commercial fishing industry generates over $8 billion annually supporting over 50,000 jobs and has one of the largest saltwater recreational fishing industries in the United States.