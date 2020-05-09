Dr. William O. George III, retires from public education

Middletown – May 8, Dr. William O. George III, announced that he will be retiring as the Superintendent of Schools for the township on September 1, 2020. In a prepared statement, George stated that after nine years as the superintendent of schools he will be leaving to accept a position at Monmouth University.

“I have accepted a position on the faculty of Monmouth University School of Education as Assistant Professor in the Department of Educational Counseling and Leadership,” wrote George. He has spent 33-years in public education starting off in Long Branch as a teacher and coach. The George family is associated with education as most of his siblings are teachers and administrators. “I will always be grateful to have had the opportunity to lead the Middletown Township Public School District. As a life-long Monmouth County resident, my career goal to serve this amazing community was a dream come true.”

He also wrote that his life-long passion has been to inspire, motivate and assist students to achieve their dreams and acquire the confidence that leads to success and happiness. “I would like to express my gratitude to every student, teacher and staff member I worked with along the way who shared in my dream.”

George will remain on the job in Middletown until September 1, as he will close out this educational year and help the district plan for the future.