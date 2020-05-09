In collaboration with Independent Curators International

As many around the world are experiencing social distancing and orders to stay at home, ICI is relaunching do it (home). A version of do it envisioned by Hans Ulrich Obrist in 1995 and produced by ICI, do it (home) assembled a set of artists instructions that could easily be realized in one’s own home. Since then, “do it has always taken place in public and in private—spheres of life that for many have coalesced in recent months,” says Obrist.

This new version of the project is a growing selection of instructions distributed online, and simultaneously through over 30 collaborating art spaces from within ICI’s international network. It contains existing and newly commissioned contributions by artists, currently available in English and Spanish. do it (home) will take you away from your screens, and recreate an art experience at home. You will respond to the artist’s call, follow their lead, enter their world, and realize an artwork on their behalf. When you’re ready to return to the screen, share that you did it! Make connections with other doers on Instagram, #doithome

Collaborating Art Spaces: 220 Cultura Contemporánea (Córdoba, Argentina); Ilmin Museum of Art, Seoul (Seoul, South Korea); Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art (Las Vegas, NV), South Bend Museum of Art (South Bend, IN); Michaelis Galleries, University of Cape Town (Cape Town, South Africa); National Art Gallery of The Bahamas (Nassau, The Bahamas); Queens Museum (Corona, NY); Reykjavik Art Museum (Reykjavik, Iceland); Samstag Museum of Art, University of South Australia (Adelaide, Australia); The Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pennsylvania); and dozens more!

do it (home) is curated by Hans Ulrich Obrist and produced by Independent Curators International (ICI), New York. do it (home) is made available to art spaces internationally free of charge, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, with the support of ICI’s Board of Trustees, contributors to ICI’s Access Fund, and the Jeanne and Dennis Masel Foundation.