Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Meet Pepper! Pepper is a 9 year old pretty girl who had to come here after her owner died.

Pepper can be shy and takes a little while to get to know new people.



We think she would do best in a home with teens or adults due to her fear and some other behavioral concerns.

Pepper has previously lived with a cat and may be able to do so in her future home. She’d love a calm environment to live out her golden years and settle in after her whole life was turned upside down.

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. If you would like more information on this sweet girl, please give us a call at 732-542-5962. Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

Hoo-hoo, here’s the cat for you! My name is Purrsbury Dough Boy. I’m a giant-hearted boy who came from an Atlantic County shelter. The MCSPCA is kind enough to take in cats from other shelters that need help making room, and also in my case, those who are FIV+.

I’m a super friendly 7 year old man who will always be by your side and return the affection. I love company, and I think you’ll love mine as well! I’m happy to be an only cat or try getting to know another friendly feline face at home. I’ll be the treat you can’t get enough of!

FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) means that when exposed to kitty germs, an FIV+ cat is more susceptible to catching something than a cat without. With limited resources to care for so many animals (sick or otherwise), many shelters have no choice but to euthanize those likeliest to get sick, and FIV+ cats are always at the top of the list. Luckily for me, the MCSPCA adopts out lots of FIV+ kitties!

Studies show FIV+ kitties can live just as happy, healthy and long of a life as those without. A positive FIV status becomes a problem with outdoor cats that must fend for themselves and fight over limited resources. With an indoor home, good food, lots of love, and regular vet visits, their lifespan and quality of life can equal a cat without FIV.

