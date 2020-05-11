An Epic Journey and Zero Waste

Tune in Wednesday for Two Virtual Events. Join the American Littoral Society for two big Zoom events on Wednesday, May 13. An Epic Journey: Red Knots and the Western Atlantic Flyway begins at 2 p.m. and a virtual Zero Waste Workshop starts at 6 p.m.

Program Info and registration links below, along with a limited-time offer to buy a special Red Knot Endurance shirt, with art from The Red Knot Project, that will benefit the Littoral Society.