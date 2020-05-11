An Epic Journey and Zero Waste

Tune in Wednesday for Two Virtual Events. Join the American Littoral Society for two big Zoom events on Wednesday, May 13. An Epic Journey: Red Knots and the Western Atlantic Flyway begins at 2 p.m. and a virtual Zero Waste Workshop starts at 6 p.m.
Program Info and registration links below, along with a limited-time offer to buy a special Red Knot Endurance shirt, with art from The Red Knot Project, that will benefit the Littoral Society.
An Epic Journey: Red Knots and the Western Atlantic Flyway

Red Knot

Every year, around this time, a small bird makes a huge trip from the southern hemisphere to the Arctic circle – with many stopping on New Jersey’s Delaware Bay beaches.

On Wednesday, May 13 at 2 p.m., you can fly along with the American Littoral Society’s Tim Dillingham and Janet Essley, artist and creator of The Red Knots Project, as they take you on An Epic Journey: Red Knots and the Western Atlantic Flyway.
The free webinar will focus on the Littoral Society’s work to protect and restore habitat for shorebirds and horseshoe crabs, as well as Janet’s experience representing their journey through art.
Learn to Live More Sustainably with the Zero Waste Workshop
Join the American Littoral Society for a Zero Waste Workshop via Zoom at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. Registration is pay what you can. littoralsociety.org and go to upcoming events and receive the Zoom link.
Attendees will hear tips about how to live a more sustainable lifestyle. The workshop will include:
  • Ways to reduce your impact on the environment
  • Stats/facts on pollution
  • Easy switches – including how to cut out plastic cutlery even when you’re eating on the run
  • Alternatives to plastic containers
  • Where to shop - Such as online sites that offer reusable products or grocery stores that offer bulk or plastic free shopping