An Epic Journey and Zero Waste

Tune in Wednesday for Two Virtual Events. Join the American Littoral Society for two big Zoom events on Wednesday, May 13. An Epic Journey: Red Knots and the Western Atlantic Flyway begins at 2 p.m. and a virtual Zero Waste Workshop starts at 6 p.m.
Program Info and registration links below, along with a limited-time offer to buy a special Red Knot Endurance shirt, with art from The Red Knot Project, that will benefit the Littoral Society.
Red Knot
Every year, around this time, a small bird makes a huge trip from the southern hemisphere to the Arctic circle – with many stopping on New Jersey’s Delaware Bay beaches.
On Wednesday, May 13 at 2 p.m.
, you can fly along with the American Littoral Society’s Tim Dillingham and Janet Essley, artist and creator of The Red Knots Project, as they take you on An Epic Journey: Red Knots and the Western Atlantic Flyway.
The free webinar will focus on the Littoral Society’s work to protect and restore habitat for shorebirds and horseshoe crabs, as well as Janet’s experience representing their journey through art.