NAACP NEW CAMPAIGN #We Are Done Dying

It was a tragic day in February for the Arbery family. Their only son, 25, while jogging down a residential street in Satilla Shores, Brunswick, Ga, was brutally gunned down.

Finally, this May, a video was revealed and sent to a media outlet, then consequently went viral. It was a horrific video of the shooting. The victim struggling against two men in a pick-up truck, to avoid being shot down on a sunny afternoon.

Ahmaud Arbery was just 25 years old. jogging, not running away, down what was once a quiet street in a quiet neighborhood.

And so with the national attention on the horrific murder, another unarmed African American male, the NAACP has launched a new campaign.

“We Are Done Dying” is aimed at the systematic racism and police brutality in America.

Recent incidents are reminiscent of an atrocious era of hate and domestic terrorism where police officers and white protesters routinely brutalized African-Americans. The senseless death displays the continuance of systematic racism and privilege granted to white people in America. It’s time to let our leaders know that We Are Done Dying ”

A juggling act of events within the legal system has befallen the family. Prosecutor after prosecutor recused for reasons of conflict of interest and more.

It has landed in the hands of a Joyette Holmes, Cobb County Judicial Circuit.

“Our office will immediately gather all materials related to the investigation thus far and continue to seek additional information to move the case forward,” District Attorney Holmes.

Remember the Freddie Gray case, Diaspora, it too was handed over to an African-American prosecutor. All of the officers were acquitted.

Father and son are charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

African American History

1862 – Robert Smalls, enslaved, and family, steal a Confederate ship

1970 – Race riots in Augusta,Georgia resulted in six African Americans being killed, five shot by the police

1958 – Summit Meeting of National Negro Leaders called for stepped up campaign against

discrimination and desegregation. President Eisenhower was criticized for his speech that urged leaders to “be patient” in seeking full citizenship rights.

Ms. Martin is an educator, freelance journalist, and 2008 Monmouth University Dr. King, Unsung Hero recipient. Email OSOM at ourstateofmindlb@gmail.com