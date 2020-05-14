Attempted Vehicle Theft in Deal shows brazen thieves

This incident occurred this afternoon in broad daylight and thankfully the resident listened to our repeated advisories, followed common sense, and LOCKED their car. This gives you an idea of how fast this occurs and how easy it would have been to steal the car had it been unlocked with the keys inside.

Thankfully, Ptl Lokerson was in the area and interrupted the crews attempt to steal more vehicles.

Officers briefly pursued the vehicle; however, it was quickly terminated by supervisors for the safety of the pedestrians and traveling public who were in the area.

These criminals will not stop for law enforcement and will drive at extremely high rates of speed to flee the area. By simply doing your part and LOCKING your cars you can remove the incentive for them to come to our community.

Thankfully today’s incident ended without any injuries and the investigation is ongoing. Further information and surveillance is being collected and shared with our Law Enforcement partners. Please LOCK your vehicles, remove the key fobs and report any suspicious activity to the police right away.