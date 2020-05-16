Asbury Park shooting incident

On May 15, 2020, at approximately 10:30 pm, officers from the Asbury Park Police Department heard what appeared to be shots fired coming from the area of the Asbury Park Village Housing Complex.

The responding officers located Tykee Mitchell, 26 of Asbury Park, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment. The incident is under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Asbury Park Police Department. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should contact Detective Ramon Camacho of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at (800) 533-7443 or Detective Cynthia Yost of Asbury Park Police Department at 732-774-1300.