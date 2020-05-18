Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Meet Mira! This beautiful 3 year old mama came up from the south with her 6 babies and went straight into a foster home where she nursed them all for 3 weeks.

All of Mira’s pups have been adopted and it is now Mira’s turn to find her forever home!

Mira’s foster mom describes her as shy, sweet, loving, dog friendly and the perfect companion. Mira is very timid and will take time to warm up to her new family. Mira is looking for a quiet home without any small children.

Due to COVID-19, the Monmouth County SPCA is making appointments for anyone interested in adopting. For more information, please call our adoption center at 732-542-5962 . Inquiries can also be sent to adoptions@monmouthcountyspca.org

Hello from one pure sweetheart! My name is Keke. My previous owner made the difficult decision to bring me to the MCSPCA after medical issues left them unable to care for me anymore. At 9 years young, it was tough to lose the only home I’ve had – they found me outside when I was just a kitten! I’m hopeful a new home is just around the corner.

I’m a social little lady who is always happy for attention. I love coming over to be petted and to nuzzle up against you with those classic purrs. I’ll be a snuggly girl too and want to curl up with you wherever you are. I love playing too, and I do a cute little trick where if you pet me near my nose, I’ll rise up into the air! I was an indoor/outdoor cat in my last home and could be again if you have an enclosed, safe and secure green space for me to enjoy. With enough space and a close eye on your comings and goings, I could be an indoor only cat too. I haven’t lived with other cats before so I don’t mind being the only one, but I could also try getting to know a friendly new face as well. Will you make me your newest family member?