Beaches open, bathrooms closed, Porta Johns available

The City of Long Branch will be opening their beaches, on Saturday, May 23rd for Memorial Day weekend. Visitors should expect a few changes and be prepared to follow social distancing guidelines set forth by the state.

Here is a list of what visitors need to know:

All beaches are open in the city

Police & Beach Staff will be monitoring and enforcing social distancing requirements. FAILURE TO COMPLY WILL RESULT IN EJECTION FROM THE BEACH.

Patrons are recommended to wear face coverings when entering and leaving the beach

Following state and federal guidelines, beachgoers outside of the household must practice social distancing, no group/household larger than 10. This will be enforced.

In the event social distancing is no longer attainable, due to beach population, the beach access point will be closed and beach patrons will be directed north or south to the next open beach access point. All beach access closings will be determined by the Director of Beach Operations or the Beach Manager.

Showers will be operational please practice social distancing

Restrooms closed, Porta Johns at various locations- please practice social distancing. Porta Johns are used to help ensure social distance.

As per executive order 143;

1. No water fountains will be opened on the beachfront

2. No playgrounds or picnic areas on the beachfront

3. No group sporting activities on the beachfront

Seasonal badges will be available for purchase daily at the beach office everyday from 10am-3pm with Viply payment app (preferred) and cash only. Beach office is located at the North East Corner of South Bath Avenue and Ocean Blvd. Badges are $45.00 Adults 18-61 years old (62 and up free), $30 for Students 14-17 years old (13 & under Free)

Daily badges will be available for purchase at the ticket booths at each beach entrance using the Viply app (preferred) or cash; or purchase at the parking meter and bring to the ticket booth for badges. Ticket booths are equipped with physical barriers in place to protect the patrons and staff.

Parking meters are in effect on May 1st to September 30th & Paid Metered Lots will be available. Lots are one fee. $5 Mon-Thur, $10 Fri, Sat, Sun, and Holidays. Free parking is available for residents at the municipal lot across from Ocean Place Resort on Ocean Blvd for Long Branch residents with proof of residency. People entering the lot will be asked to show the vehicles registration AND the driver’s license of the person operating the vehicle upon entering the lots.

For more information about the beach or beach operations for

Memorial Day weekend, please the beach office at 732-571-5697.