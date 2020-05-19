Beyond the Curtain at NJ Rep

Jill Eikenberry

Broadway credits include Moonchildren, All Over Town, Watch on The Rhine, Summer Brave and Onward Victoria. Off-Broadway credits include Uncommon Women and Others, Life Under Water (Obie Award), Lemon Sky (Obie Award), Jericho (co-production with NJ Rep and Directors Company).

For NJ Rep, Jill starred in The M Spot and Fern Hill, both written by her playwright, actor, author husband, Michael Tucker. Fern Hill recently moved to 59E59 Theaters, NYC. Jill and Michael starred in The Vegan and the Barbarian, a benefit for NJ Rep. Her films include Between The Lines, Butch and Sundance, Arthur, The Manhattan Project, and Young Adult with Charlize Theron. TV L.A. Law – 8 seasons – (5 Emmy nominations and 1 Golden Globe Award), plus numerous other TV appearances. Most recently, Ms. Eikenberry has been performing her one-woman show at 54 Below, singing and playing drums!



“The New Jersey Repertory Company in Long Branch is a godsend to audiences and, especially, playwrights – a skillful, professional ensemble dedicated solely to performing new works. It is nearly impossible to overpraise the importance of its mission at a time when play-it-safe productions are the norm.” — The New York Times —

New Jersey Repertory is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit, professional theater. Donations are deductible to the extent allowed by law.

New Jersey Repertory Company

179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740

www.njrep.org njrep@njrep.org 732-229-3166