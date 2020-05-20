Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

Dealerships can re-open today – by appointment only. Pharmacists to give COVID-19 tests. N.J. Chamber kicks off ‘Buy NJ’ campaign. Liability is a big question for colleges and for everyone.

Dealerships Can Open Today – The state is permitting in-person sales to resume at car, motorcycle and boat dealerships, as well as bike shops, by appointment only, and with social distancing and special sanitization requirements.

More Openings Coming – New Jersey may reopen outdoor dining and indoor shopping at so-called nonessential stores within “a matter of weeks,” Gov. Murphy said. (nj.com)

N.J. Chamber Kicks off “Buy NJ” Campaign – The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce announced today it is launching a “Buy NJ” campaign to urge companies and consumers to purchase their goods and services from New Jersey-based businesses, especially small businesses, as the state reopens and recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. (Insider NJ)

Public Areas for Cocktails - A Cape May County town will allow patrons to sip takeout cocktails in certain public areas – just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. (nj.com)

Pharmacists to Give Tests – New Jersey pharmacists will be permitted to administer COVID-19 tests to customers, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced yesterday, paving the way for hundreds of pharmacies statewide to serve as testing sites.

The Fine Print on Elective Surgeries – With elective surgeries permitted to resume Tuesday, the state Health Department issued guidelines for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Migrant Workers in South Jersey – More than 50 migrant workers at a farm in Gloucester County tested positive for COVID-19. With thousands more seasonal workers – expected to be living in cramped quarters – due to arrive in South Jersey, farmers still await safety guidelines from the state Department of Health. (NJ Spotlight)

Liability Is a Big Question for Colleges, and For Everyone – New Jersey colleges seek legal immunity if COVID-19 hits students or faculty this fall. (nj.com)

The CDC is Offering Guidance - As the economy gradually reopens, businesses will need to consider a variety of measures for keeping people safe. The CDC recently issued “interim guidance” contained in this report.

A Return-to-Work Playbook for Employers – Here is sector-specific guidance, small business advice, and other resources to help employers and employees return to work safely and successfully. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)

Who’s Ready for Some Football? – The Giants and Jets likely can play football without fans amid coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Murphy says. (nj.com)

Get Covered - The Department of Banking and Insurance has launched the ‘Get Covered New Jersey’ public awareness campaign – which typically runs during the Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment Period – to promote health insurance options for residents whose health coverage is affected by the pandemic. For more information on health insurance coverage, click here.

Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents

(Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Deaths Reported: 10,586, up from 10,435 yesterday.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 149,013, up from 148,039 yesterday.

For data on hospitalizations and discharges, click here.

Resources

For information on applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, click here.

For information on applying for loan forgiveness on Paycheck Protection Program loans, click here.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Survival Guide has a complete listing of all of the coronavirus resources for small businesses.

The N.J. Economic Development Authority is offering assistance programs for New Jersey businesses. Information and applications can be found here.

The IRS posted information on ‘stimulus checks’ here.

The state’s jobs and hiring portal matches employers and candidates.

For employers to participate, click here.

New Jersey’s website for information on all of the state’s business resources during the pandemic.

New Jersey’s website for up-to-date information about COVID-19.

Have Questions about the Status of an Unemployment Claim? – You can send a message to the state Labor Department through its website – www.myunemployment.nj.gov. Then follow these instructions: