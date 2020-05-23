Monmouth County has 7,754 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 23, there are 30 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,754.

The Freeholders remind residents that the Monmouth County parks and golf courses are open for the holiday weekend, including Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park, which is open for guarded swimming on weekends through June 7. Park buildings remain closed, with the exception of public restrooms. All park and golf course visitors are required to practice social distancing with anyone who is not a member of their household. For more detailed information, go to www.monmouthcountyparks.com.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 230

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 210

Atlantic Highlands: 30

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 32

Bradley Beach: 44

Brielle: 29

Colts Neck: 75

Deal: 25

Eatontown: 262

Englishtown: 40

Fair Haven: 25

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 377

Freehold Township: 623

Hazlet: 282

Highlands: 30

Holmdel: 243

Howell: 597

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 169

Keyport: 94

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 34

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 491

Manalapan: 446

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 429

Matawan: 175

Middletown: 651

Millstone Township: 82

Monmouth Beach: 20

Neptune City: 54

Neptune Township: 488

Ocean: 296

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 197

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 34

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 14

Shrewsbury Borough: 50

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 15

Spring Lake Heights: 20

Tinton Falls: 190

Union Beach: 43

Upper Freehold: 53

Wall: 325

West Long Branch: 61

