Monmouth County has 7,754 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 23, there are 30 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,754.
The Freeholders remind residents that the Monmouth County parks and golf courses are open for the holiday weekend, including Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park, which is open for guarded swimming on weekends through June 7. Park buildings remain closed, with the exception of public restrooms. All park and golf course visitors are required to practice social distancing with anyone who is not a member of their household. For more detailed information, go to www.monmouthcountyparks.com.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
Aberdeen: 230
Allenhurst: 5
Allentown: 7
Asbury Park: 210
Atlantic Highlands: 30
Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
Belmar: 32
Bradley Beach: 44
Brielle: 29
Colts Neck: 75
Deal: 25
Eatontown: 262
Englishtown: 40
Fair Haven: 25
Farmingdale: 12
Freehold Borough: 377
Freehold Township: 623
Hazlet: 282
Highlands: 30
Holmdel: 243
Howell: 597
Interlaken: 4
Keansburg: 169
Keyport: 94
Lake Como: 16
Little Silver: 34
Loch Arbour: 1
Long Branch: 491
Manalapan: 446
Manasquan: 30
Marlboro: 429
Matawan: 175
Middletown: 651
Millstone Township: 82
Monmouth Beach: 20
Neptune City: 54
Neptune Township: 488
Ocean: 296
Oceanport: 58
Red Bank: 197
Roosevelt: 6
Rumson: 34
Sea Bright: 9
Sea Girt: 14
Shrewsbury Borough: 50
Shrewsbury Township: 9
Spring Lake: 15
Spring Lake Heights: 20
Tinton Falls: 190
Union Beach: 43
Upper Freehold: 53
Wall: 325
West Long Branch: 61
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.