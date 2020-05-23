Porto Johns used for Memorial Day, restrooms to open May 28

Safety has been and will continue to be our number one priority.

Porta Johns will be used Memorial Day weekend and will be located at many beach access points for visitor usage. These will be cleaned frequently and the single occupancy stalls will help ensure social distancing.

Starting next Thursday, May 28th, we will be opening our normal restrooms and comfort stations along the beachfront with signage indicating social distancing restrictions that are in effect.

We want our residents and visitors to know that we will keep the Porta Johns IN ADDITION to opening the restrooms, in order to reduce lines and have more options for visitors using our facilities.

We plan to continue to make modifications where necessary. We wish everyone a very happy (and safe) Memorial Day weekend.