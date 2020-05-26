LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 5-18-20 to 5-25-20

EATONTOWN: (NONE SOLD)



There are 30 homes c urrently Under Contract of Sale, and 28 C urrently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)



T here are no ho mes cur rently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sal e. LONG BRANCH: herehorently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sal

Condo/Townhouse

142 Shore Dr $325,000

There are 66 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 127 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 33 For Sale. OCEANPORT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 44 Currently Available For Sale. OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family: 50 Dune Rd., $825,000 There are 49 homes currently U nder Contract of Sale, an d 137 Curr ently Available For Sale SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)



There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 Currently Available For Sale.

WEST LONG BRANCH:

Condo/Townhouse: 12 Fields Way $424,950

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale. ASBURY PARK: Single Family: 123 Borden Ave $300,000 1033 Mattison Ave $379,999 502 6th Ave

$830,00020 Ridge Ave $435,990 Condo/Townhouse: 703 1st Ave $480,000 There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 87 Currently Available For Sale. NEPTUNE TWP:

Single Famil y: 1404 Monroe Ave $170,000 505 Fisher Pl $260,000

21 Sherry Ln $295,000 119 Bennett Rd $435,000 233 N R iverside Dr $479 ,000 There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 9 currently Available For Sale. NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)



There is 1 home cur rently Under Contract of Sale, the re is 1 c urrently Available For Sale.