LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 5-18-20 to 5-25-20

EATONTOWN: (NONE SOLD)
There are 30 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 28 Currently Available For Sale.
T
here are no
homes cur
rently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale.
LONG BRANCH:
Condo/Townhouse
142 Shore Dr $325,000
There are 66 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 127 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 33 For Sale.
OCEANPORT: (NONE SOLD)
There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 44 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
50 Dune Rd., $825,000
There are 49 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 137 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)
There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 Currently Available For Sale.
WEST LONG BRANCH:
Condo/Townhouse:
12 Fields Way $424,950
There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale.
ASBURY PARK:
Single Family:
123 Borden Ave $300,000
1033 Mattison Ave $379,999
502 6th Ave
$830,00020 Ridge Ave $435,990
Condo/Townhouse:
703 1st Ave $480,000
There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 87 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
1404 Monroe Ave $170,000
505 Fisher Pl $260,000
21 Sherry Ln $295,000
119 Bennett Rd $435,000
233 N Riverside Dr $479,000
There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 9 currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)
There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Famil y:
410 Ocean Park Ave., $360,000
There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19 Currently Available For Sale
