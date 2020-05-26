LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 5-18-20 to 5-25-20

EATONTOWN: (NONE SOLD)
There are 30 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 28 Currently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 15 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:
Condo/Townhouse
142 Shore Dr   $325,000
There are 66 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 127 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH: (NONE SOLD)

There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 33 For Sale.

OCEANPORT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 44 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
50 Dune Rd., $825,000
There are 49 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 137 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)
There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 20 Currently Available For Sale.
WEST LONG BRANCH:
Condo/Townhouse:
12 Fields Way   $424,950
There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 18 Currently Available For Sale.
ASBURY PARK:
Single Family:
123 Borden Ave   $300,000
1033 Mattison Ave   $379,999
502 6th Ave
$830,00020 Ridge Ave   $435,990
Condo/Townhouse:
703 1st Ave $480,000

There are 6 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 87 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
1404 Monroe Ave   $170,000
505 Fisher Pl   $260,000

21 Sherry Ln   $295,000

119 Bennett Rd   $435,000
233 N Riverside Dr $479,000

There are 4 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 9  currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there is 1  currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)
There are 15 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Famil y:
410 Ocean Park Ave., $360,000

There are 10 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 19  Currently Available For Sale

