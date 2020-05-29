Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch Helps Local Food Pantries During Covid -19 Pandemic

Help is provided to over 750 local families per week through just these three pantries. The pantries are helped by Fulfill (Monmouth County Food Bank), Jersey Cares, Common Market, monetary and food donations by individuals and corporations.

During the Covid-19 Pandemic the need has grown dramatically and will continue for the foreseeable future. Please do what you can to support your local food pantry. No parent wants to worry about their children going to bed hungry.