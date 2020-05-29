For their second food drive fundraiser in two months the Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch donated $890, each to three local pantries in May: St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at Christ the King Parish, Lutheran Church – Reformation, and St. Brigid’s Food Pantry at St. James Episcopal Church.
-
-
-
-
-
Archives
-
Recent Posts
- Salvatore Massaro, Jr. 54, passes
- Rachel Ardolino Addeo passes
- Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business
- JERSEY RACING GETS GREEN LIGHT FROM GOVERNOR; MONMOUTH PARK’S OPENING CARD SET FOR FRIDAY, JULY 3
- Ocean’s first try at drive in movie ‘Lion King’ a big success
- Chairman Frank Pallone Delivers Weekly Democratic Address
- Gopal Stands with NJ Restaurant & Hospitality Association and Garden State Restaurants
- Rotary Club of Greater Long Branch Helps Local Food Pantries During Covid -19 Pandemic
- Long Branch Memorial Day remembers fallen Vets
- Candy Ashmun: Conservation Trailblazer
-