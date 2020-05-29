Salvatore Massaro, Jr. 54, passes

Salvatore Massaro, Jr. 54 of Winter Haven, Fl. died on Monday May 18th.

Sal was born in Long Branch and had lived in Farmingdale before moving to Winter Haven 4 years ago. For many years he was the building official in Ocean Township.

He always had a fun personality and was forever young. He and his family enjoyed many trips to his favorite place, Disney World. Sal was quick witted and had a fun personality. He was an avid Harley Davidson fan and enjoyed riding and working on his motorcycle(s). Sal had a passion for animals and the outdoors; he loved hunting as well as breeding and training English Setters and Pointers. Sal enjoyed all people, whether they were work related, family, or friends he loved to be together. He enjoyed humor that others would maybe regard as stupid, but he would say “…they always make me laugh.” He enjoyed the beach and since moving to Florida would sit by the Gulf at lunch everyday and enjoy the view. Most of all, Sal loved his wife Marybeth and their four children along with all their families and friends.

Surviving is his wife Marybeth Muscillo Massaro and their four children; Salvatore Massaro, Winter Haven, Fl, Isabella Massaro and her fiancé Peter Mitros, Neshanic Station, NJ, Jack Massaro, Asbury Park, NJ and Victoria Massaro, Tinton Falls, NJ; his parents, Cara and Salvatore Massaro, Stuart, FL; his brother and his wife A. J. and Dina Massaro; and sister Melissa Redaelli and her husband, Lance.

Due to restrictions of gathering by the State of New Jersey, there will be no public funeral services. Sal will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. To share a favorite memory or send messages of condolence to Sal’s family, please visit his page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.