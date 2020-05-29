Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

Leaders of the state’s Restart Commission speak. Summer camps and daycares await guidance that Gov. Murphy says is coming. The race for a vaccine.



The Murphy Administration’s ‘Restart Commission’ Leaders Speak – Leaders of Gov. Murphy’s Restart Commission wrote a guest column for nj.com and said, “Restarting our economy can only succeed in the long run if our public health infrastructure is working well, and we collectively follow sensible guidelines.” To read the column, click here. (nj.com)

Summer Camps and Daycares Await Guidance that Gov. Murphy Says is Coming - Operators of New Jersey’s summer camps and daycares said Thursday they’ll need financial support, clear guidance and plenty of time to hire and train staff before they reopen. Gov. Murphy said this week daycares may be allowed to reopen “sooner than later.” (nj.com)

‘Stimulus’ Aid to Build Hudson River Rail Tunnels? - Officials that have long been working on the design of two new Hudson River rail tunnels want a slice of the ‘stimulus’ pie to get work underway on the almost $9.5 billion twin-tunnel project. (nj.com)

The Race for a Vaccine – How long will a COVID-19 vaccine really take? Dr. Vincent Silenzio, an expert in urban and global public health at Rutgers University, shared his views. (NJTV News)

New Chapter for Health Care is Emerging – Hospitals around the state are pivoting to a “new normal.” They are implementing new protocols and physical renovations as they transition to again care for non-COVID-19 patients while preparing for the prospect of a virus resurgence in the fall. (nj.com)

Deadline Extended For Property Tax Appeals – The deadline to file a property tax appeal has been temporarily extended to July 1, 2020, and the deadline for county boards of taxation to render decisions in tax appeal cases has been temporarily extended to Sept. 30, 2020, under legislation (A4157) signed by Gov. Murphy. The bill takes effect immediately and applies retroactively to April 1, 2020.

Buy From New Jersey Businesses – To promote the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Buy NJ’ campaign, put this ‘postcard’ on your website and share it on social media with the hashtags #BuyNJ and #BuyLocalNJ.

Tell the State What You Think - The state is requesting your input to better understand how to help businesses get back to work safely and productively. By filling out this online survey, you will help guide the state’s reopening strategy and upcoming business assistance opportunities.

Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents

(Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Deaths Reported: 11,401, up from 11,339 yesterday.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 157,185, up from 156,628 yesterday.

For data on hospitalizations and discharges, click here.

For the U.S. Chamber’s return-to-work playbook for employers, click here.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s report on reopening and preparing workplaces for COVID-19.

The state’s PPE Supplier Registry connects suppliers of personal protective equipment with potential buyers. (Notice from the state: Parties are strongly advised to exercise due diligence when selecting vendors and are responsible for ensuring the quality and regulatory compliance of all goods/services purchased).



For information on applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, click here.

The U.S. Chamber’s guide to applying for loan forgiveness under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Survival Guide has a complete listing of all of the coronavirus resources for small businesses.

The N.J. Economic Development Authority is offering assistance programs for New Jersey businesses. Information and applications can be found here.

The IRS posted information on ‘stimulus checks’ here.

The state’s jobs and hiring portal matches employers and candidates.

For employers to participate, click here.

New Jersey’s website for information on all of the state’s business resources during the pandemic.

New Jersey’s website for up-to-date information about COVID-19.

Have Questions about the Status of an Unemployment Claim? – You can send a message to the state Labor Department through its website – www.myunemployment.nj.gov. Then follow these instructions:

On the top of the page, scroll to the right for “Need Help” and unveil the drop-down menu

Choose Send an Email

Choose Email: Submit a message through the new online form.

Follow the prompts

To report a scammer or suspected price gouging, alert the N.J. Division of Consumer Affairs at (973) 504-6240 or at http://njconsumeraffairs.gov.

The state set up a 24-hour hotline where health care professionals are answering questions about coronavirus. The toll-free number is 1-800-222-