Judith Anne Renzo, Eatontown, Dammann passes

Judith Anne Dammann of Eatontown, NJ died on May 22, 2020 at home. She was born in Long Branch, NJ. She is predeceased by her loving parents John and Frances Renzo and by her brother Vincent and sister Constance.

She attended Long Branch High School and earned a B.S. Degree from Monmouth University. She also earned a Master’s Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She taught at the Ranney School in Tinton Falls and at the Union Beach Elementary School.

She was married to her loving husband Kenneth Sr. for 34 years. She left behind her beloved cavachon Chloe, who comforted her through her illness. Chloe misses her every day. She belonged to the Religious Sisters of Saint Lucie Filippine. She was also a Eucaristic Minister and part time volunteer teacher at St. Jerome’s Church in West Long Branch, NJ.

Judy and Ken enjoyed world travel during their retirement, especially cruising. She will be remembered as a loving, caring, generous and beautiful person. She was loved by multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. God bless her.

A Memorial Mass in celebration of Judy’s life will be held at a future date, as we return to normal from the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Parish of Our Lady of Hope at St. Jerome Church, 254 Wall Street, West Long Branch, NJ 07764.