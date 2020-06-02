Legislators Call for Governor to Allow Curbside Pickup at Libraries

Legislators issue support for contactless curbside pickup programs with proper social distancing, general safety precautions, and disinfecting of materials.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Senator Vin Gopal and Assembly Members Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey are calling for Governor Murphy to permit curbside pickup at New Jersey public libraries in order to promote public education and expand access to resources and educational materials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Contactless curbside pickup is a safe way for our residents to get access to books, programs, and titles that can educate, entertain, or engage,” said Gopal (D-Long Branch). ”At a time when so many activities are off-limits due to the risk they pose to public health, it’s important to find places where we can meet our community’s essential needs by safely reopening.”

“Some New Jersey libraries, such as the Neptune Township Public Library, have already done an outstanding job of showing how these programs might be implemented,” said Houghtaling (D-Neptune). “Instead of hindering access to education, let’s open the door for libraries to continue empowering their readers, both virtually and in paperback.”

“A book can create a path to new skills, develop a reader’s mind, or expand a child’s imagination,” said Downey (D-Freehold). “Libraries do so much to serve the needs of their communities, and I have full confidence that our passionate librarians will be able to adapt to the challenges of today’s pandemic.”

Senator Vin Gopal and Assembly Members Eric Houghtaling & Joann Downey represent New Jersey’s 11th Legislative District in the State Senate and Assembly, where they work to make the Garden State more affordable for its hard-working residents. The 11th District includes the Monmouth County municipalities of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, Tinton Falls and West Long Branch.