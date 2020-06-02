Stanley Eugene Van Brunt, 81, passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020 at Allegria at Ocean Grove Senior Living, from complications of dementia.

He was born on September 12, 1938 to Edward E. and Minnie (Monk) Van Brunt at his mother’s family homestead in Chuckey, TN. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Ellen C. Morris, Frances Spigelmeyer, and Linda Van Brunt, and brother Edward Van Brunt.

Stan was a resident of West Long Branch, for most of his life. He attended West Long Branch Public Schools. Although he had many types of jobs from a young age, he worked primarily in the construction industry as a heavy equipment operator until he was employed at the West Long Branch Public Works, where he became Foreman before his retirement. After retirement, he bought a motorhome and became a Florida snowbird for a number of years before settling at Peter Cooper Village in West Long Branch until just prior to his passing.

In the early 1960s through the early ‘80s, he raced stock cars at a variety of NJ race tracks. His derring-do style was exciting to watch and he always had a funny story to tell. From there, he moved on to touring on motorcycles. He had a number of models over the years. His last one was a 2015 Harley Davidson Road King, which he rode until shortly before his passing. All of his bikes received top notch care and attention. He was a natural at driving anything on wheels, as well as a good mechanic. He followed current events and always had an opinion on matters. He was an Exempt member of WLB Borough Chemical and Truck Company #1 and an original member of the Garden State Vintage Stock Car Club.

Stan was frequently seen about in the local area and was a fixture at nearby locations. He always had a story to tell, advice to give, and a joke to play on anyone he met.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Richard Cooper, West Long Branch. He was proud of his grandsons, Thomas and David Cooper, also West Long Branch. He also leaves a sister-in-law, Linda Van Brunt and nephew, Troy Van Brunt and family, all in Winter Garden, FL (formerly of Oceanport); niece Cheryl Miller and husband Robert, Oakhurst; cousins in TN and NJ; and many friends.

Due to current restrictions, a memorial service is planned for a future date so Stan’s family and friends can give him a proper send-off. Fiore Funeral Home of West Long Branch was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.