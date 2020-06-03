15th annual Kortney’s Challenge 2 Mile FUN Run/Walk -Going Virtual

Thank you for being part of our caring community. While the pandemic is stopping us from physically getting together this year, it won’t stop us from virtually striding to cure pediatric brain tumors during the 15th annual Kortney’s Challenge 2 Mile FUN Run/Walk.

We’ll certainly miss seeing everyone’s smiling faces this year, especially after the amazing success of last year’s event. Kids are still being diagnosed, fighting and dying from brain tumors and are relying on our help. We know times are tough now, that’s why we’re only asking for a $10 entry fee.

No matter where you live, you can participate in memory of Kortney and other children who have succumbed to brain tumors, and to honor those children currently fighting and those yet to be diagnosed. COVID-19 won’t stop brain tumors from being the #1 cause of death by disease in kids, and #WeWontStop supporting lifesaving research to help them. Together, but apart, we’re taking the steps to Help Get Brain Tumors Off Kids’ Minds.

Kortney’s Challenge usually held on the “first Sunday of August,” will now take place over the “first WEEKEND in August.”

Register Here