LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 5-25-20 to 6-1-20

By Shoreview Realty, Edward F Thomas, Broker
EATONTOWN:
Condo/Townhouse:
11 Alameda Ct, $260,000

There are 34 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 29 Currently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale. 

LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
402 Atlantic Ave $300,100
57 W End Ave   $600,000
234 Vanderveer Pl $434,000
Condo/Townhouse
65 Cedar Ave D7   $255,000
675 Ocean Ave 4N $461,500
20 Melrose Ter 507 $2,100,000
There are 65 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 129 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
34 Monmouth Pkwy   $830,000

9 Jessica Pl   $540,000

27 Navesink Dr   $950,000

There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 29 For Sale.

OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
24 Fairfield Ave   $230,000
19 Bungalow Pl   $899,000
10 Dwyane St   $516,000
118 Hiawatha Ave   $1,235,000
Condo/Townhouse:
37 Russel Ave   $552,990

There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 39 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1807 Bryan Ave   $425,500
There are 57 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 127 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:
Single Family:
612 Ocean Ave   $675,000
Condo/Townhouse:5-12 Island View Way 12  $535,000 

 

There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 Currently Available For Sale.

WEST LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
425 Monmouth Rd  $400,000
66 Fulton Ave   $690,000

There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.

ASBURY PARK:
Condo/Townhouse:
400-402 4th 304 $215,000

There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 84 Currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
1821 Mcbride Ave  $70,000
416 Moore Rd $270,000

503 Roberta Rd
$316,500

321 Neptune Blvd $358,000
518 Couse Rd   $430,000
402 N Riverside Dr $440,000

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 7  currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Famil y:
89 Neptune Ave   $200,000
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)
There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN:
Single Famil y:
605 Fernmere Ave $887,000
302 Windermere Ave   $999,999

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Famil y:
107 Hammond Ave., $442,500

There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24  Currently Available For Sale

