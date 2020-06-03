LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 5-25-20 to 6-1-20

By Shoreview Realty, Edward F Thomas, Broker

EATONTOWN:



Condo/Townhouse:

11 Alameda Ct, $260,000

There are 34 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 29 Currently Available For Sale.

Deal: (NONE SOLD)

LONG BRANCH: Single Family: 402 Atlantic Ave $300,100 57 W End Ave $600,000

234 Vanderveer Pl $434,000 There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.

Condo/Townhouse

65 Cedar Ave D7 $255,000

675 Ocean Ave 4N $461,500

20 Melrose Ter 507 $2,100,000

There are 65 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 129 Currently Available For Sale

MONMOUTH BEACH: Single Family: 34 Monmouth Pkwy $830,000 9 Jessica Pl $540,000 27 Navesink Dr $950,000 There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 29 For Sale. OCEANPORT: Single Family: 24 Fairfield Ave $230,000 19 Bungalow Pl $899,000

10 Dwyane St $516,000 118 Hiawatha Ave $1,235,000 Condo/Townhouse: 37 Russel Ave $552,990 There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 39 Currently Available For Sale. OCEAN TOWNSHIP: Single Family: 1807 Bryan Ave $425,500 There are 57 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 127 Currently Available For Sale SEA BRIGHT: Single Family: 612 Ocean Ave $675,000 Condo/Townhouse:5-12 Island View Way 12 $535,000 There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 Currently Available For Sale.

WEST LONG BRANCH: Single Family: 425 Monmouth Rd $400,000 66 Fulton Ave $690,000 There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale. ASBURY PARK: Condo/Townhouse: 400-402 4th 304 $215,000 There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 84 Currently Available For Sale. NEPTUNE TWP: Single Famil y: 1821 Mcbride Ave $70,000 416 Moore Rd $270,000 503 Roberta Rd

$316,500 321 Neptune Blvd $358,000 518 Couse Rd $430,000 402 N Riverside Dr $440,000 There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 7 currently Available For Sale. NEPTUNE CITY: Single Famil y:

89 Neptune Ave $200,000

There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale.