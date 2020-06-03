LOCAL REAL ESTATE SOLD FROM 5-25-20 to 6-1-20

By Shoreview Realty, Edward F Thomas, Broker
EATONTOWN:
Condo/Townhouse:
11 Alameda Ct, $260,000
There are 34 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 29 Currently Available For Sale.
Deal: (NONE SOLD)
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.
LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
402 Atlantic Ave $300,100
57 W End Ave $600,000
234 Vanderveer Pl $434,000
Condo/Townhouse
65 Cedar Ave D7 $255,000
675 Ocean Ave 4N $461,500
|
|
|20 Melrose Ter 507
|$2,100,000
|
There are 65 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 129 Currently Available For Sale
MONMOUTH BEACH:
Single Family:
34 Monmouth Pkwy $830,000
9 Jessica Pl $540,000
27 Navesink Dr $950,000
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 29 For Sale.
OCEANPORT:
Single Family:
24 Fairfield Ave $230,000
19 Bungalow Pl $899,000
10 Dwyane St $516,000
118 Hiawatha Ave $1,235,000
Condo/Townhouse:
37 Russel Ave $552,990
There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 39 Currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family:
1807 Bryan Ave $425,500
There are 57 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 127 Currently Available For Sale
SEA BRIGHT:
Single Family:
612 Ocean Ave $675,000
Condo/Townhouse:5-12 Island View Way 12 $535,000
There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 21 Currently Available For Sale.
WEST LONG BRANCH:
Single Family:
425 Monmouth Rd $400,000
66 Fulton Ave $690,000
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 14 Currently Available For Sale.
ASBURY PARK:
Condo/Townhouse:
400-402 4th 304 $215,000
There are 12 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 84 Currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE TWP:
Single Famil y:
1821 Mcbride Ave $70,000
416 Moore Rd $270,000
503 Roberta Rd
$316,500
321 Neptune Blvd $358,000
518 Couse Rd $430,000
402 N Riverside Dr $440,000
There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 7 currently Available For Sale.
NEPTUNE CITY:
Single Famil y:
89 Neptune Ave $200,000
There is 1 home currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 2 currently Available For Sale.
OCEAN GROVE: (NONE SOLD)
There are 17 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 13 Currently Available For Sale.
ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 6 Currently Available For Sale.
INTERLAKEN:
Single Famil y:
605 Fernmere Ave $887,000
302 Windermere Ave $999,999
There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale,and 2 Currently Available For Sale.
BRADLEY BEACH:
Single Famil y:
107 Hammond Ave., $442,500
There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 24 Currently Available For Sale
Information Provided by:
EDWARD F THOMAS, BROKER
Selling Shore Homes for Over 34 Years! Let us help you sell yours!
SHOREVIEW REALTY, INC., 732-229-6800
www.ShoreviewHomeEvaluator.com