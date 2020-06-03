Black Media Now

By Robin Martin

Black media was the topic of discussion for the NAACP and BET virtual town hall. A prominent panel of journalists representing sports and politics.

How will black media survive?

What will black media look like in the future? Who will be black medias leaders? Will the Diaspora be served? Is the Diaspora being served? Will black-owned media be maintained? How will black media keep reporting stories and remain authentic?

Jeff Johnson, journalist, April Ryan, journalist, Jemelle Hill, sports journalist, Dorothy Tucker, president NABJ, Earl Graves, Jr., businessman, son of the late Earl Graves, with Ed Gordon, journalist, and host of a panel of respected African-American journalists.

Earl Graves, Jr., was calm and measured as he said, it is important for the African-American media to remain authentic in the mind of the Diaspora. He noted the combination of white-owned media with African-American audiences will lose its’ authenticity. Said stories are so filtered authenticity is lost.

Market share and dollars determine the content available to African-Americans. Graves believes African-American media must stay authentic to remain in the game.

The Graves family’s business is dependent on advertising dollars that allow for events important to the Diaspora. However, the market share, where the dollars are going, ” should be offensive… (to us).”

“On the national news level, we have seen a shrinkage of black media…”

Ed Gordon asked Jemelle Hill to address that question. The reasons for the shrinkage are multifaceted. Corporate consolidations, limited sources are some of the reasons. However, these may not necessarily apply just to African-American media, it might be a condition in America.

Hill believes that a percentage of the media is owned outright by people with a personal agenda. Owners with skin in the game are the cause and effect of the shrinkage of African-American journalists. The low readership of newspapers, a lack of financial capital, and few black-owned media outlets are also factors.

Tucker echoed what we have heard and known for years, the Diaspora must support African-American media. Also, currently 170 black media outlets exist in America.

The panel of seasoned journalists agreed, stories from or about the Diaspora are filtered. Meaning when on the larger platform with greater visibility, pushback from mainstream media is the pushback du jour.

Gordon has started his own African-American owned media. He anchored Black Enterprises’, Black World television show for years.

“We have to challenge media to do better when telling our story, and demonstrate our value.” April Ryan, journalist

Hill, upon departing ESPN, she is not corporately owned. She partners with mainstream media. And with all of that said, she is not sure the Diaspora has the capacity, nor an opportunity to sustain an independent media.

“African-American journalists must be allowed to be who they know they are. Mainstream media would not allow me to be me.” April Ryan

Ryan intimated that she would only be burdened with more censorship by mainstream media.

African-American stories of tragic injustices, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, according to Ryan are in the ears, hearts, minds, of African-American journalists.

Ryan claimed African-American media was not shocked by Trump’s behavior toward African-American women and minorities, Yamiche Alcindor, NPR, Abby Phillip, CNN. Nor are they shocked by the brutality suffered by Ahmaud Arbery, or Breonna Taylor’s killings.

“Mainstream media does not need to know what we know; we must know what they know. However, they need to step up their game.” April Ryan

Our legacy media Black Enterprise, TV One, Chicago Defender, Chicago Crusader, Pittsburgh Courier, American Urban Radio Network, and so many others, are important. America’s Reconstruction Era birthed several African-American newspapers.

It was said the Diaspora does not exactly support what it says it wants.

“African-American media must be the ones beating the drum. We are important and not afraid to tell the story. We have to challenge media to do better, to tell our story, and demonstrate our value.” April Ryan, journalist

Ms. Martin is an educator, freelance journalist, and 2008 Monmouth University Dr.King Unsung Hero award recipient.