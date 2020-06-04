MCSPCA STAFF AVAILABLE FOR PET TIPS AS OWNERS RETURN TO WORK

While the Monmouth County SPCA is in the business of finding homes for pets, they’ve introduced a resource to keep pets in their homes as well.

With the incredible surge in pet adoptions during the COVID-19 quarantine period, getting ready to go back to work may be a tough transition for pets that have been able to enjoy the constant company of their humans at home.

In order to ease back into a work schedule, the adoption and behavior staff at the MCSPCA have amassed several resources for the public to take advantage of, all available on the shelter’s website. From dog training and do-it-yourself enrichment to cat playtime and toys, the Monmouth County SPCA wants to make sure you and your pet are prepared!

Chief Ross Licitra, Executive Director of the Monmouth County SPCA, says, “In light of all the sadness and hardship endured during the COVID 19 crisis, the MCSPCA was thrilled to see the large uptick in adoptions. That being said, we want adopters to be certain that the MCSPCA will continue to be here to ensure they are able to keep their new pets safe and at home. I am proud of the resources that our staff is offering to those who may need them.”

Questions and concerns can also be sent directly to the shelter’s trainers and adoption managers who will be more than happy to assist. The Monmouth County SPCA is committed to helping keep pets in their homes, where they belong! For more information, visit the Monmouth County SPCA website by visiting www.monmouthcountyspca.org or call 732-542-5962.