Long Branch IAMA awards scholarships

This year the IAMA (Italian American Memorial Association,on West End Ave, Long Branch were able to provide twi scholarships and adopt six seniors from the Adopt a Senior program.

The following names are listed below of the recipients of this years awards.

We congratulate them and wish them the best of luck in which ever paths they me choose in life.

Dominic Sama

Ryan Zimmerman

recived the class of 1970 scholarship award.

The IAMA adopted 6 seniors from the Adopt a Senior program.

Joseph Escriba

Robert Gareabrant

Kylie King

Charles Vainella

Elbe Van Beuren

Fred Van Beuren

We will continue to have events as well as except donations for these types of Scholarship programs we host at the IAMA.

Thank you and everyone Stay Safe.

Joe Grasso

President