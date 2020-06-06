Long Branch IAMA awards scholarships

This year the IAMA (Italian American Memorial Association,on West End Ave, Long Branch were able to provide twi scholarships and adopt six seniors from the Adopt a Senior program.
The following names are listed below of the recipients of this years awards.
We congratulate them and wish them the best of luck in which ever paths they me choose in life.
Dominic Sama
Ryan Zimmerman
recived the class of 1970 scholarship award.
The IAMA adopted 6 seniors from the Adopt a Senior program.
Joseph Escriba
Robert Gareabrant
Kylie King
Charles Vainella
Elbe Van Beuren
Fred Van Beuren
We will continue to have events as well as except donations for these types of Scholarship programs we host at the IAMA.
Thank you and everyone Stay Safe.
Joe Grasso
President