Meeting notice – Oceanport Planning Board Change in Schedule

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Oceanport Planning Board will conduct the following meetings of the Annual Meeting Schedule for the purpose of conducting Board business for 2020 through VIRTUAL/REMOTE communications equipment in conformance with the directives of the State of New Jersey:

June 9, 2020

June 23, 2020

July 14, 2020

Please be advised that the Borough of Oceanport is under declaration of a state and local emergency due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The State of New Jersey has provided authority for a public entity to proceed with a remote-only meeting through the use of communication equipment that would still allow for the public’s participation pursuant with P.L. 2020 c.11.

All virtual/remote meetings will begin at 7:30 PM. Meetings are being conducted virtually from the Borough Hall, 315 E. Main Street, Oceanport, NJ 07757. Official action may be taken. The meetings noted above will be both televised on FIOS Channel 28 and live streamed through a remote, online webinar-type service. The public will be muted upon entry to the meeting but will be able to participate during public portions of the meeting by using one of the following options:

* Register to listen/view meeting at www.oceanportboro.com

* Submit text comments through the web-based application to be read out loud during the live-stream public portions of the meeting.

* Use the “Raise Your Hand” icon to be acknowledged for an opportunity to speak

* Email your question/comments to public.comments@oceanportboro.com

* Call the Borough’s Public Comments Line # 732-272-8337 that is answered only during the live-stream. Callers’ information will be taken and called back for their designated time to speak allowing the caller to be put on speaker and enter his or her comment on the record.

Instructions for Public Participation in the meeting are also available on the Borough’s website: www.oceanportboro.com.

Jeanne Smith

Board Secretary