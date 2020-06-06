Obituary of Frank & Caroline Monteforte

Frank L. Monteforte, 93, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1926, to the late Vincent and Anna Monteforte, he moved to Long Branch, NJ in 1943 and was a graduate of Long Branch High School.

Frank served dutifully for the U.S. Army during WWII. He attended Monmouth College, the University of Maryland and the University of Texas receiving a degree in Physical Therapy, and subsequently, a Doctoral of Physical Therapy from the Van Norman University.

His decorated career as a physical therapist spanned 57 years. Beginning as staff at Monmouth Medical Center in 1951, Frank compassionately served his patients there for 10 years eventually rising to head the Department of Physical Therapy. He later developed a successful private practice with offices in both Red Bank and Freehold, NJ. In retirement, Frank continued to care for others, working as a PT per diem in both Florida and Colorado well into his eighties. Frank was joined in heaven just 4 days later by his adored wife of 66 years the former Caroline Scialla.

Caroline Monteforte, 90, passed away quietly on May 27, 2020. Born in Long Branch, NJ in 1930, she is the daughter of the late Fred and Grace Manzi Scialla, original owners of Freddie’s Pizzeria. Carol graduated from Long Branch High School and subsequently attended the Perth Amboy Beauty Culture Academy. She married her beloved Frank in 1953. In the entrepreneurial spirit of her parents, Carol opened and successfully operated Carol’s Beauty Salon from 1950 to 1956. She maintained an active presence in her community once serving as president of the St. Jerome’s Parent Teacher Association, as well as a member of the St. Jerome’s Altar & Rosary Society and Women’s Club.

Frank and Caroline are predeceased by their infant daughter Grace, and lovingly raised their children in West Long Branch, NJ. Surviving are their children Anne Pisa, Sarasota, FL; Frank and Bonnie Monteforte, Tinton Falls, NJ; James and Lori Monteforte, Ocean, NJ and Mary Grace and Douglas Fahoury, Boulder, CO. Frank and Carol are also survived by their loving grandchildren and great grandchildren: Joshua and Katelyn Pisa and children Landon, Luke and Olivia; Alexandra and Josh Myers and children Ella, Lyla and Caleb; Daniel and Crystal Pisa, and sons Myles and Alexander; Frank A. Monteforte II; Jacqueline and Jeffrey Greco and daughter Emilia; Camryn Monteforte; Amanda and Gilbert Hernandez; Taryn Fahoury; Alexis Fahoury; and Jonathan Fahoury and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frank and Carol’s passion was time spent entertaining family and friends, as well as, traveling the globe together. Frank was the quintessential role model, teaching his children and grandchildren the values of hard work, honesty and integrity. Carol was a devoted, loving, and caring wife, mother, and grandmother with an always warm and friendly smile that could brighten anyone’s day. Frank and Carol’s beautiful and everlasting love for one another is an inspiration to all. Both will be remembered fondly with each passing day and forever missed.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, Long Branch.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Frank and Caroline to Hospice Care or the Alzheimer’s Foundation. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Frank and Caroline’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.