Sea Bright beach volleyball leagues

We’re filling up pretty quickly and have only been open for registration for a few hours. Glad to see everyone is ready to get back to the beach!

We’ll hold off on announcing the leagues to the general public until Monday, to give past teams first chance to register.

8 League Options (Starting the week of June 22nd)

League registration

Monday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6′s)

Monday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6′s)

Tuesday 5:30 – 6:30 (Fun 6′s) NEW Time!

Tuesday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6′s)

Tuesday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6′s)

Wednesday 6:30 – 8:30 (Competitive 4′s) Double/Triple Headers weekly!

Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6′s)

Thursday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6′s)

(All Leagues are co-ed, with no minimum gender requirements)

League Features

8 to 9 weeks of games (less unexpected cancellations)

All equipment provided

Free T-Shirt for every player

Free weekly post-game “benefits” @ Donovan’s Reef

Prizes for top teams

$250 to $325 per team (no referee fees)

Captains

Registration is on a first-come basis so if getting a certain time-slot is important for your team, please register quickly. Each league is capped at 12 teams and full payment is required to reserve your spot. If you’d prefer to pay by cash or check, email me and I will send you instructions, otherwise you may pay by credit/debit card during registration.

Free Agents

If you are looking to jump on a team, you can register as a Free Agent in any leagues you are interested in. There’s no charge for registering as a FA so don’t be shy. If/when a captain picks you up, you can work out with them how you will cover your share of the team fee.

See everyone soon!

Corey Wagner