Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

Motor Vehicle Commission is getting back on track. News coming on community pools. State grants program opens tomorrow.



Motor Vehicle Commission is Getting Back on Track – There will be a phased-in reopening of Motor Vehicle Commission facilities on June 15, Gov. Murphy announced. Some locations will be designated as ‘licensing centers’ and some as ‘vehicle centers.’ The Commission has tripled road-testing capacity, adding 11 courses and reassigning over 100 road test examiners to address a backlog of people seeking driver’s licenses.

Data on hospitalization and discharges

News Coming on Community Pools – There will be an announcement early this week on how New Jersey’s municipal and private-club swimming pools can reopen safely during the pandemic, Gov. Murphy said. (nj.com)

Schools in the Fall – Face masks and temperature checks will be mandatory in Newark schools this fall, city officials said as they begin sharing plans for reopening schools. Newark schools may need to combine in-person and virtual learning, and students may be asked to come to class in shifts or on separate days. (NJ Spotlight)

Act Fast on Grants for Small Businesses – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority will begin accepting applications for its new grant program tomorrow, June 9, on a first-come, first-served basis. The $45 million program provides grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses impacted by the pandemic. For more details and a sample application, click here.

All Nonprofits Can Apply – The NJEDA is encouraging all nonprofit organizations to apply for the grants. At its meeting tomorrow, the NJEDA Board will consider allowing all types of 501(c) non-profit organizations, including veterans organizations and business and industry groups, to qualify. Previously, only 501(c)(3), 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(7) organizations were eligible.

Webinar with Senate President Steve Sweeney – Join the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and NJBIA for a virtual town hall with State Senate President Steve Sweeney tomorrow, June 9 at 9 a.m. Sweeney will share his views on issues affecting New Jersey businesses during the pandemic, followed by a Q&A session. To submit a question for the senate president, please send it here.

Buy From New Jersey Businesses – To promote the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Buy NJ’ campaign, put this ‘postcard’ on your website and share it on social media with the hashtags #BuyNJ and #BuyLocalNJ.

Tell the State What You Think – The state is requesting your input to better understand how to help businesses get back to work safely and productively. By filling out this online survey, you will help guide the state’s reopening strategy and upcoming business assistance opportunities.

Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents

(Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Deaths Reported: 12,176, up from 11,970 yesterday.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 164,164, up from 162,530 yesterday.