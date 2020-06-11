Bruna Anello passes

Bruna Anello, 78, of Long Branch passed away Tuesday June 9th, surrounded by her loving family.

Born and raised in Battipaglia, Italy, Bruna immigrated to America in 1962. She worked as a seamstress for Ranco Manufacturing Company. Bruna met the love of her life, Vincent, and after 6 months they married on May 12, 1963 and settled in Long Branch to raise their family.

Bruna was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. Her smile was electrifying to everyone she met. She was strong and courageous until the very end. Bruna loved cooking, especially Sunday meals, taking walks with her sisters and spending time with her grandchildren.

Bruna is survived by her husband, Vincent; her sons & daughters-in-law Salvatore & Judith and Vincent & Christine Anello, all of Howell; her grandchildren Nicholas, Christopher, Michael, Vincent, Marlie and Rylie; her sister Anna Patronelli; her nephew Dominick Patronelli and nieces Mary and Antoinette Gatto; Antoinette Brocklebank and Anna Marie Miceli and many other nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Virginia, her faithful home health aide, and to the many hospice nurses who have cared for Bruna during her illness.

Visitation Monday, June 15th 4:00 – 8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. A private funeral Mass will be offered at Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, Long Branch. Entombment to follow in Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bruna’s memory to the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) Hospice Care. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Bruna’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.