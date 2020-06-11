LONG BRANCH ANNOUNCES NO TAX RATE INCREASE FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

LONG BRANCH – Mayor John Pallone and city council announced Thursday June 11th, that the city council voted on a flat rate for the municipal portion of Long Branch’s taxes at the council meeting last night.

This is the second year in a row that Long Branch residents will face no overall tax rate increase. There will also not be a tax rate increase for the Board of Education.

“We feel it is our duty to do everything in our power to keep taxes as low as we can,” Pallone stated. “We want to provide any relief we can, especially during these trying times in the pandemic.”

Also being introduced in the municipal budget are Capital Improvements for a number of projects. This includes the road improvement program to re-pave roads, fixing drainage, and beautification through out the city.

In addition, improvements to Jackson Woods and around Takanassee Lake are also in the plans. The City is also not making any cuts to the staffing of city employees while maintaining this flat tax rate, all while improving municipal services.

“We are planning our future but also being conscious of our spending,” Council President Bill Dangler stated.