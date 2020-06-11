Lynda J. Talerico, age 67 of Eatontown passes

Lynda J. Talerico, age 67 of Eatontown, died on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. She was born in Long Branch and was raised in Eatontown.

Lynda retired as a secretary in the new born nursey department at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch and was a parishioner of St. Dorothea’s Church in Eatontown.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Jeannie Talerico, her sister, Catherine Ann Schildge, her brother, Joseph A. Talerico, Jr. and her niece, Amy D. Everham. Surviving are her son, Kristoffer J. Perez and his wife, Rosie Laughlin; her daughter, Sandra L. Perez; her 2 grandson, Anthony and Kristoffer and her 2 sisters, Diana M. Talerico and Mary J. Talerico.