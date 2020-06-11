Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

Tattoo parlors to reopen. Miniature golf and boardwalk games can open. State parks are fully open. Reopening advice for employers: Communication is vital.

Tattoo Parlors to Reopen – New Jersey tattoo parlors are allowed to reopen on June 22, along with nail salons, hair salons, and barber shops, a spokeswoman for Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed to NJ Advance Media. Guidelines for personal care businesses are expected this week. (nj.com)

Miniature Golf and Boardwalk Games Can Reopen – Miniature golf courses and boardwalk games — such as balloon pop, ring toss and basketball — are permitted to reopen, Gov. Murphy announced. Arcades and games at outdoor amusement parks will remain closed. (nj.com)

A Guide to Communicating In-Store Safety Policies – Businesses have begun to reopen, and customers are being greeted by new in-store policies designed to protect everyone’s health and safety. Here are some areas to focus on as you communicate your new in-store policies and encourage customer compliance. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)

The First Day Back Is About Education – Panel: First day back in office should be about education, not production. (ROI-NJ)

Reopening May Be Harder Than We Think – Think it will be easy to reopen? Listen to companies that never closed. A webinar featuring manufacturers shined a light on challenging workplace scenarios that many may not have considered. (ROI-NJ)

Unemployment Hits a New Historic High – The number of New Jersey workers who claimed weekly unemployment benefits between March 15 and June 6 was 1,021,339, by far the largest volume of claimants the state has served in such a short span, the state Labor Department announced today. Of those, 94 percent have received payment, with an average weekly benefit of $1,050. The silver lining: For the week ending June 6, there were 23,166 new unemployment claims, a 13 percent decrease from the prior week.

New Contract Tracers Are Coming – Gov. Murphy said the state should be ready to deploy the first group of new contact tracer hires next week, noting their efforts to reach out to people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus will become more critical as the state relaxes restrictions. (nj.com)

State Parks Are Fully Open – New Jersey state parks have returned to full capacity. Bring your face mask. (nj.com)

The Race for a Vaccine – New Brunswick-based Johnson & Johnson said its early-stage human trial for a potential COVID-19 vaccine will begin in the second half of July, earlier than its initial forecast of September. (NJBIZ)

The Class of 2020 – Photos from Glassboro High School’s drive-through celebration for seniors yesterday. (nj.com)

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents

(Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Deaths Reported: 12,377, up from 12,303 yesterday.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 165,346, up from 164,796 yesterday.