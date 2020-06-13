International Baccalaureate Visual Art students at Shore Regional High School needed to finish their school year with Mrs. Mari Lavin at home this year.

Instead of working in the studio, watching each other create and enjoying the art community built together in room D-10, students had to create independently with whatever resources they had a home. These art students were tasked with creating a studio work inspired by “social distancing.” This year’s high school students are finishing their year like no other students of the past. So many individuals can relate to the artworks created, it is worth sharing a few touching pieces.