The Link News Town Links

There is so much going on now days. It’s the little events making us happy, at least giving us the illusion that things are trickling back to normal.

As you know restaurants will be able to offer outside dining on June 22, and many are preparing for the opportunity.

West End Farmer’s Market will open on June 18 until October 1, Beach Yoga is available on West End Beach and the 4th Annual Surfing for Vision in August.

There will be hold Long Branch Unity Day for all former athletes on Saturday, June 20 beginning 11am. “Every Year. Every Sport. Wear your green & white.”

Long Branch Police are holding many family oriented contests, with winners awarded gift certificates to several Long Branch restaurants.

Ocean Township has brought back Drive in Movies at Joe Palaia Park. In May they showed The Lion King to a socially distanced field full of car. It was a great experience for families who could bring their own snacks. Audio was piped in over a special radio station.

The next movie will be Grease, Thursday, June 18 starting 8:30. The Moroccan Shepherders band will play June 27th.

On Saturday, June 27 West Long Branch will be holding a recycling event at the Borough Hall on Broadway, 8am – 12pm. You can bring old electronics, shredding, eyeglasses for the Lions Club, American Flags to be properly disposed, used sneakers and food for the WLB Lutheran Church of the Reformation. Please observe social distancing.

