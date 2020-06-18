Monmouth County has 8,915 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 17, there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,915.

 

The Freeholders held a press conference today to unveil the County’s new pump out boat, which was named by a Monmouth County sixth grade student. A video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 243
  • Allenhurst: 8
  • Allentown: 9
  • Asbury Park: 296
  • Atlantic Highlands: 34
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 44
  • Bradley Beach: 56
  • Brielle: 35
  • Colts Neck: 83
  • Deal: 34
  • Eatontown: 291
  • Englishtown: 45
  • Fair Haven: 28
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 407
  • Freehold Township: 675
  • Hazlet: 311
  • Highlands: 33
  • Holmdel: 305
  • Howell: 657
  • Interlaken: 4
  • Keansburg: 195
  • Keyport: 100
  • Lake Como: 17
  • Little Silver: 37
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 584
  • Manalapan: 488
  • Manasquan: 34
  • Marlboro: 487
  • Matawan: 212
  • Middletown: 742
  • Millstone Township: 85
  • Monmouth Beach: 21
  • Neptune City: 63
  • Neptune Township: 595
  • Ocean: 344
  • Oceanport: 63
  • Red Bank: 236
  • Roosevelt: 7
  • Rumson: 40
  • Sea Bright: 12
  • Sea Girt: 15
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 54
  • Shrewsbury Township: 11
  • Spring Lake: 19
  • Spring Lake Heights: 22
  • Tinton Falls: 216
  • Union Beach: 50
  • Upper Freehold: 66
  • Wall: 394
  • West Long Branch: 72
  • Unknown: 11