Monmouth County has 8,915 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 17, there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,915.
The Freeholders held a press conference today to unveil the County’s new pump out boat, which was named by a Monmouth County sixth grade student. A video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 243
- Allenhurst: 8
- Allentown: 9
- Asbury Park: 296
- Atlantic Highlands: 34
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 44
- Bradley Beach: 56
- Brielle: 35
- Colts Neck: 83
- Deal: 34
- Eatontown: 291
- Englishtown: 45
- Fair Haven: 28
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 407
- Freehold Township: 675
- Hazlet: 311
- Highlands: 33
- Holmdel: 305
- Howell: 657
- Interlaken: 4
- Keansburg: 195
- Keyport: 100
- Lake Como: 17
- Little Silver: 37
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 584
- Manalapan: 488
- Manasquan: 34
- Marlboro: 487
- Matawan: 212
- Middletown: 742
- Millstone Township: 85
- Monmouth Beach: 21
- Neptune City: 63
- Neptune Township: 595
- Ocean: 344
- Oceanport: 63
- Red Bank: 236
- Roosevelt: 7
- Rumson: 40
- Sea Bright: 12
- Sea Girt: 15
- Shrewsbury Borough: 54
- Shrewsbury Township: 11
- Spring Lake: 19
- Spring Lake Heights: 22
- Tinton Falls: 216
- Union Beach: 50
- Upper Freehold: 66
- Wall: 394
- West Long Branch: 72
- Unknown: 11