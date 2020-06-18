Monmouth County has 8,915 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of June 17, there are 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 8,915.

The Freeholders held a press conference today to unveil the County’s new pump out boat, which was named by a Monmouth County sixth grade student. A video of the press conference is available on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 243

Allenhurst: 8

Allentown: 9

Asbury Park: 296

Atlantic Highlands: 34

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 44

Bradley Beach: 56

Brielle: 35

Colts Neck: 83

Deal: 34

Eatontown: 291

Englishtown: 45

Fair Haven: 28

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 407

Freehold Township: 675

Hazlet: 311

Highlands: 33

Holmdel: 305

Howell: 657

Interlaken: 4

Keansburg: 195

Keyport: 100