Today’s Coronavirus News for New Jersey Business

One in four New Jersey workers have filed for unemployment benefits. Indoor malls are coming back with limitations. College campuses can reopen in three stages.



Unemployment Numbers Aren’t Pretty – More than one of every four New Jersey workers has filed a claim for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the state Labor Department, which announced yesterday that the unemployment rate for May clocked in at 15.2% – a drop from 16.3% in April. As of June 18, 1.2 million workers – 28% of the labor force – filed for jobless claims. (nj.com)

Indoor Malls Are Coming Back, With Limitations – Indoor shopping malls can open on June 29, Gov. Murphy announced yesterday. Indoor restaurants, movie theaters and arcades must remain closed. Customers are required to wear face coverings except for those with health issues and children under 2. (ROI-NJ)

The Fine Print on the Malls – Stroller rentals, vending machines, communal play areas and valet parking must remain closed.

Here is How Colleges are Reopening their Campuses – There are three stages to reopening with the final stage allowing the operation of on-campus residential facilities at reduced capacity. Standards for reopening colleges and universities were released yesterday by the state.

Bankruptcy Is Not an Issue, Yet – Bankruptcy protection is an option for businesses hurt by the pandemic, but lawyers in New Jersey say they have not been flooded with filings. Businesses have been eager to hear what their options are, but also want to see if there is a light at the end of the tunnel. (ROI-NJ)

New Federal Loan Program Is Coming – The federal government’s soon-to-open Main Street Lending Program will provide a total of $600 billion in financing for small and medium-sized businesses. See this guide for the latest info. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)

Get Counted – New Jersey residents can respond to the 2020 Census to ensure the state gets its fair share of federal funding. The Census provides valuable data for businesses, including population trends, growth projections and demographic information. Spread the word! Respond to the Census.

N.J. Coronavirus Cases – New Jersey Residents

(Source: N.J. Health Department)

Total Deaths Reported: 12,800, up from 12,769 yesterday.

Total Positive COVID-19 Tests Reported: 168,107, up from 167,703 yesterday.

For data on hospitalizations and discharges, click here.

A standard questionnaire for employees to help employers screen workers everyday is available to download here. (U.S. Chamber of Commerce)

For the U.S. Chamber’s return-to-work playbook for employers, click here.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s report on reopening and preparing workplaces for COVID-19.

The CDC’s recommendations for employers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when they reopen their offices.

The state’s PPE Supplier Registry connects suppliers of personal protective equipment with potential buyers. (Notice from the state: Parties are strongly advised to exercise due diligence when selecting vendors and are responsible for ensuring the quality and regulatory compliance of all goods/services purchased).

For information on applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, click here.

The U.S. Chamber’s guide to applying for loan forgiveness under the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Survival Guide has a complete listing of all of the coronavirus resources for small businesses.

The N.J. Economic Development Authority is offering assistance programs for New Jersey businesses. Information and applications can be found here.

The IRS posted information on ‘stimulus checks’ here.

The state’s jobs and hiring portal matches employers and candidates.

For employers to participate, click here.

New Jersey’s website for information on all of the state’s business resources during the pandemic.

New Jersey’s website for up-to-date information about COVID-19.

Have Questions about the Status of an Unemployment Claim? – You can send a message to the state Labor Department through its website – www.myunemployment.nj.gov. Then follow these instructions:

On the top of the page, scroll to the right for “Need Help” and unveil the drop-down menu

Choose Send an Email

Choose Email: Submit a message through the new online form.

Follow the prompts

To report a scammer or suspected price gouging, alert the N.J. Division of Consumer Affairs at (973) 504-6240 or at http://njconsumeraffairs.gov.

The state set up a 24-hour hotline where health care professionals are answering questions about coronavirus. The toll-free number is 1-800-222-1222. From outside the state, call 1-800-962-1253.