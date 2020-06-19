Long Branch makes tribute video for Hometown Heroes

Long Branch made a tribute video for Hometown Heroes, which premiered on their social media, Friday June 19th at 12pm.

This video has a compilation of Hometown Heroes which were all submitted to the Mayor’s Office. The music is original with lyrics that are specific to Long Branch and Long Branch locations. The photo montage video has photos of nurses, community volunteers, food delivery volunteers and more.

Watch Hometown Heroes Video!

“We wanted to do something special for our Hometown Heroes here in Long Branch. Without them, our community would be lost during this pandemic. We thank everyone who submitted their Hometown Hero to be featured. We know there are many more heroes out there too. We thank them all!” Mayor Pallone stated.