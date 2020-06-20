Beyond the Curtain at NJ Rep

As we continue moving forward during this complex time, we have asked friends of NJ Rep to reflect on their time working with us. Lookout for new videos each week!

Gino DiIorio

Gino’s plays have had productions at theatres all over the US including NJ Rep, Luna Stage, Arclight, WHAT, Custom Made Theatre, Urban Stages, Seven Angels, Penguin Rep, The Garter Lane Theatre, and Virginia Stage Company. He has won a number of awards including the E. Desmond Lee Playwriting Prize (Reparation), the Julie Harris Award (Darwin at Down), the BBC International Playwriting Prize (Dead Ringer), and the Firehouse Theatre’s Great American New Play Award (The Jag). He is a two time finalist for the prestigious Laurents Hatcher Award, as well as, the Yale Drama Series. NJ Rep premiered Winterizing the Summer House, Apostasy, Dead Ringer, Release Point, The Jag plus numerous readings.

Gino also contributed plays to several Theatre Brut festivals. Gino is a Professor of Theatre at Clark University and a member of the Dramatists Guild.

