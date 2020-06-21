Bell Liquors Displays Shop Long Branch Sign

Bell Liquors, a member of the Shop Long Branch property tax reward program proudly displays their new and large Shop Long Branch sign in their window.

Bell Liquors is located at 706 Broadway, one of the entrances of Long Branch which borders West Long Branch. The Cirillo family stated, “We felt it was important to advertise the program as people enter the City of Long Branch. Small businesses need the community more than ever these days and the Shop Long Branch program is a great way for the business and the city to help the consumer.” Bell Liquors is offering a 7.5% discount on purchases when customers use their Shop Long Branch cards (cannot be combined with other offers).