Pallone Statement on House Passage of Justice in Policing Act

Washington, DC – Today, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) issued the following statement on House passage of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020:

“For too long, Black Americans have faced systemic racism and unjust force by the police. That is why I cast my vote today in support of the Justice in Policing Act. It’s past time to end police brutality, stop profiling, and hold police accountable. The bill bans chokeholds and no-knock warrants. It ensures that state and local law enforcement use body cameras. It also establishes a National Police Misconduct Registry to prevent problematic officers from being rehired. We can never replace the lives we have lost, but we can work together to ensure a more just society for every American.”